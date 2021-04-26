Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

