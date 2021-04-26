Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $106.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.59. 156,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

