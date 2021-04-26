Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.81. Athene reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 458.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. 23,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

