Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.03 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

