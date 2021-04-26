Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

