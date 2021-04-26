Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.86. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $11,609,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Edison International by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Edison International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

