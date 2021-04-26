Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,086. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

