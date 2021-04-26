Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

