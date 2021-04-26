Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $265.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 231,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. Medpace has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.