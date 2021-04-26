Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,184. The company has a market cap of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

