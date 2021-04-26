Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $826.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.96 million and the highest is $839.90 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 782,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,655. Trimble has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.