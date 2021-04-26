Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. 3,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,753. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

