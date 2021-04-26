Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.18 Million

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report $26.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.26 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $131.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.57 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 3,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

