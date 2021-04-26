Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,256 shares of company stock worth $6,273,234. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

