Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

