Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $55.09 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

