Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.63. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.97. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average is $272.97. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $347,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,440,285.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.