Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWK stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. 729,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.