Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 32.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth $309,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

