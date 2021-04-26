Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,669. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.