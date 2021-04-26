Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.59). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,107. The company has a market cap of $655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

