Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

