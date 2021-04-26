Zacks: Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.