Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TBBK traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $22.08. 226,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,854. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.