Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

