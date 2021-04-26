Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

