Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 271,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

