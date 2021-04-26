Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

PRLD opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

