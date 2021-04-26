Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to “Buy”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strength in Altra Industrial’s defense and transportation markets is expected to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, Altra Industrial anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Despite a healthy liquidity position, the company’s huge debt level is also concerning. In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,310. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

