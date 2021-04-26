Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to “Buy”

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 332,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

