Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.