Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Zalando has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.