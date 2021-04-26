Zero Market Cap Hits $4.88 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $72,279.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00414093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00155507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00236212 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004652 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,926,570 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.