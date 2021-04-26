Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

