Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $387,700.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $6.43 on Monday, hitting $196.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.15 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.