Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.36 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $213.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the lowest is $203.40 million. Zumiez posted sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 222,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $963,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,676. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

