Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading Down 3%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 5,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Zumiez alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,004 shares of company stock worth $13,081,421 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zumiez by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Zumiez by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.