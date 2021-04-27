$0.05 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 105,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,684. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.