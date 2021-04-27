$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 15,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

