$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kirby posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 1,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,892. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

