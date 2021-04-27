-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 41,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

