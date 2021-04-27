-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

