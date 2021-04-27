-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

