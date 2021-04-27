-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.33). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

