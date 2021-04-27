$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 248,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

