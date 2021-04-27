$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

