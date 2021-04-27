$0.56 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 464,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

