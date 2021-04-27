$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PPBI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. 207,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

