$0.76 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 774,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,781. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

