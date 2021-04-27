$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Diodes posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

DIOD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

